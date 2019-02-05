Researchers create new scale for atmospheric rivers, a major source of California's water

Researchers have created a new scale to describe the strength of atmospheric river storms, weather events that cause many of the West Coast’s heaviest rains.
Unlike other scales that focus on potential damage — such as the Fujita scale for tornadoes or the Saffir-Simpson scale for hurricanes — the atmospheric river scale will also characterize how beneficial storms can be for the water supply among California and other Western states, according to UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography. It was created in collaboration with the Department of Water Resources and the National Weather Service.
Atmospheric rivers are long, narrow bands of water vapor pushed by strong winds occurring over the Pacific Ocean. They typically account for the West Coast’s heaviest rains and flooding, the oceanography institute said.
The new scale characterizes atmospheric rivers from 1 to 5, or “weak” to “exceptional.”
The lower rankings indicate a storm is likely to be beneficial, offering modest rainfall that can result in several inches of rain and help replenish reservoirs, researchers said. Higher rankings label a weather event as potentially more dangerous and can indicate a potential for floods or destructive debris flows, especially in recent burn areas.
“[The scale] can serve as a focal point for discussion between water managers, emergency response personnel and the research community as these key water supply and flood inducing storms continue to evolve in a changing climate,” coauthor and state climatologist Michael Anderson said in a news release from Scripps.
Jon Rutz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said in the news release he expects the scale will be widely adopted.
“The AR scale is a significant step forward, providing forecasters with a tool to distinguish between primarily beneficial and primarily hazardous storms,” he said, adding that it will help forecasters better communicate potential weather impacts to emergency officials, water managers and policymakers.
When an atmospheric river is predicted, the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes will now post its ranking on the AR scale on its website and Twitter account.