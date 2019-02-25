2 arrested in holdup as TV news crews become a target for Oakland robbers

Oakland police on Monday announced that two people had been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Bay Area television news crew the previous night.
An armed robber held up a news crew covering the Oakland teachers’ strike on Sunday evening and shot the crew’s security guard before fleeing, according to the Oakland Police Department. The guard was treated for a gunshot wound and later released from the hospital, police said. The crew’s camera was recovered.
Reporter Joe Vazquez and photographer John Anglin with San Francisco CBS affiliate KPIX-5 were gathering interviews around 5 p.m. on 81st Avenue in east Oakland when at least two people approached the crew members and demanded they hand over their camera and other equipment, according to the Oakland Police Department.
The crew’s security guard, who KPIX reported was a retired Berkeley police officer, was shot during the robbery and returned fire, police said. The guard was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspects fled the scene in a car, which crashed at 55th and Bancroft avenues, police said.
A young man suffering from gunshot wounds walked into Highland Hospital shortly after the robbery, police said. That man and at least three other people, including the driver of the crashed car, have been detained in connection with the incident, Oakland Police Officer Johnna Watson said.
News crews in Oakland and their cameras are sometimes the target of criminals, said Sgt. Ray Kelly, a spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.
“A lot of news crews when they go into certain neighborhoods — predominantly in Oakland — bring armed guards,” he said. “Most are retried law enforcement. It has been going on for the last several years.
“Their equipment may be worth quite a bit of money overseas and in other markets,” he said.
A KNTV camera operator was pistol-whipped while reporting from San Francisco’s Pier 14 in 2015 during an armed robbery. The incident was captured as local station KTVU was broadcasting live, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
In 2012, a KPIX cameraman was punched in the mouth and had his camera stolen while reporting in Oakland.