Tickets available Tuesday for Nipsey Hussle memorial service at Staples Center

A public memorial service for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.
Tickets for the service will become available at 10 a.m. Tuesday via axs.com to California residents only. Residents must enter their ZIP code in the “promo code” box. There is a four-ticket limit per household.
Tickets are complimentary and will be available only electronically through the AXS mobile app, which is free to download.
Doors open at 8 a.m. More information is available at staplescenter.com/NipseyHussle.
A celebrated rapper and activist, Hussle was gunned down outside his clothing store on Slauson Avenue on March 31. The 33-year-old musician and Grammy-nominated artist was a pillar in his South L.A. neighborhood and praised for helping others in the community.
Hussle’s death came a day before a scheduled meeting with LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence.
Hussle had two children: a son with his girlfriend, Lauren London, and a daughter from a previous relationship.
Eric Holder, 29, is accused of shooting Hussle and has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Police allege Holder had gotten into a dispute with Hussle earlier in the day and returned with a gun and started shooting.