Mavis Staples will celebrate her 85th birthday in Inglewood

The veteran soul singer and civil rights activist announced plans Monday for the show, which is set for April 18 and will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Jackson Browne, Michael McDonald, Jeff Tweedy, Norah Jones, Hozier, Taj Mahal, Robert Randolph, Nathaniel Rateliff, Keb’ Mo’, Black Pumas, Grace Potter and the War and Treaty, along with other acts yet to be revealed. Staples herself will perform as well. Don Was will serve as the show’s music director.

Produced by Blackbird Presents, which also put on Willie Nelson’s two-night 90th birthday concert in April at the Hollywood Bowl, Staples’ celebration follows a typically busy year of touring for the singer, who will turn 85 on July 10. Her most recent studio album, “We Get By,” came out in 2019; in 2022, she released “Carry Me Home,” a live album she cut in 2011 with the Band’s Levon Helm, who died in 2012.

“At the end of last year, I was talking about retiring,” Staples said in a statement. “But after sitting with it for a while, I stopped myself and thought, ‘Well, what would I do?’ I asked the Lord, ‘Why am I still here? What do you want of me? Have you kept me around for a reason?’ And the only reason I could see is to sing my songs. That’s why I’m still here, and I’m looking forward to this show with my friends singing my songs, too!”

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday. More details can be found at mavisstaples85.com.