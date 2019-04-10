Crenshaw and Slauson intersection named in honor of Nipsey Hussle

The intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue will be named Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square, in honor of the Grammy-nominated artist who was gunned down at his clothing store near the intersection.
Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson made the announcement Tuesday, noting that Hussle was a champion for the South L.A. historic Destination Crenshaw project.
“Ermias Asghedom, known as ‘Nipsey Hussle,’ was an icon and West Coast hero,” Harris-Dawson said in a statement. “Nipsey’s genuine nature allowed him to be a light to everyone he interacted with, from family, friends, fans and his larger community.
“As a father, brother and son, Nipsey was a rock helping to build an empire that will continue through generations. Nipsey will always be remembered for delivering a pure, authentic Los Angeles sound; his numerous philanthropic efforts; his innovative, community-focused business mindset; and his humble heart.”
A petition to get the intersection named in Hussle’s honor circulated online soon after he was killed and garnered almost 500,000 signatures, from fans across the world.
Harris-Dawson and Hussle got to know each other through their work on the Destination Crenshaw project.
The naming of the project, a 1.3-mile outdoor art and culture experience celebrating black Los Angeles, came from Hussle, according to the councilman’s office. Hussle advocated for the area, saying that “Crenshaw should be a destination.”
In January, Hussle and real estate investor David Gross bought an L-shaped shopping center off Slauson Avenue — the one that houses Master Burger and Hussle’s store, Marathon Clothing — for $2.5 million, according to property records.
Hussle invested heavily in South L.A., including through his Marathon Clothing “Smart Store,” his ownership and redevelopment plans for the property on Slauson Avenue, his investment in skating rink World on Wheels, and his co-founding of Vector90 — one of the first co-working space in South L.A. — and its STEM program for youth.
Times staff writers Angel Jennings and Sonaiya Kelley contributed to this report.