Essential Arts: Destination Crenshaw, a bold outdoor museum plan inspired by black L.A.

Lyn Kienholz, an arts advocate known for a fierce devotion to raising the profile of California artists, has died at the age of 88. Kienholz came to the arts through her seven-year marriage to artist Ed Kienholz, and afterwards helped steward countless exhibitions — including a survey that inspired the Pacific Standard Time series. “Lyn was a force of nature,” said Joan Weinstein, acting director of the Getty Foundation. The Times’ Yvonne Villarreal has the obituary. Los Angeles Times