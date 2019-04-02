Several injured as Nipsey Hussle vigil ends abruptly after stampede of people

Hundreds of people who had gathered Monday night to remember Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle fled the area in droves as police officers worked to control the frightened crowd.
A public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department didn’t immediately know why the stampede of people had occurred.
Reporters in the area said on social media that authorities had reported that shots had been fired, and two people were injured.
Candles left in memory of Hussle — who was shot and killed in broad daylight outside one of his stores in South Los Angeles in a burst of gunfire that left two other people wounded — were crushed as people fled the area.
This story will be updated.