Advertisement

Vandals smash car windows in North Hollywood, spray-paint ‘Trump’ on pavement

By
Jan 18, 2019 | 6:50 AM
Vandals smash car windows in North Hollywood, spray-paint ‘Trump’ on pavement
A Toyota Camry was one of eight cars vandalized overnight in North Hollywood, police said Friday. (OnScene.TV)

The windows of several cars were smashed and defaced with graffiti overnight inside an underground carport at a North Hollywood condominium complex, police said Friday.

Eight vehicles in the 10900 block of Hartsook Street were damaged in the incident, which was reported about 3 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Advertisement

The rear windows of at least four of the vehicles were smashed, police said. One car had the letter “U” spray-painted in red on the rear window before the glass was broken.

Vandals also spray-painted expletives on the pavement in the carport and scrawled the words “Trump” and “Rules.”

Police said they are investigating the vandalism and have not identified any suspects.

Advertisement
Advertisement