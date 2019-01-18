Vandals smash car windows in North Hollywood, spray-paint ‘Trump’ on pavement

The windows of several cars were smashed and defaced with graffiti overnight inside an underground carport at a North Hollywood condominium complex, police said Friday.
Eight vehicles in the 10900 block of Hartsook Street were damaged in the incident, which was reported about 3 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The rear windows of at least four of the vehicles were smashed, police said. One car had the letter “U” spray-painted in red on the rear window before the glass was broken.
Vandals also spray-painted expletives on the pavement in the carport and scrawled the words “Trump” and “Rules.”
Police said they are investigating the vandalism and have not identified any suspects.