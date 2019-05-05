Street officially renamed Obama Boulevard in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw ceremony

Rodeo Road was officially renamed Obama Boulevard in a ceremony that attracted thousands of people to the street’s intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The ceremony led by city and state officials was held during a street festival in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw neighborhood to celebrate the life and legacy of the former president at the spot where he held a campaign rally in 2007, days after announcing his run for the White House.
Just after 5 p.m., Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson took the stage to welcome leaders who partnered with Wesson’s office to host the event, including Mayor Eric Garcetti, L.A. County Supervisor Mark-Ridley Thomas, state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo and Michael Lawson, president and chief executive of the L.A. Urban League.
After the invocation and blessing of the 3.5-mile street, a video montage of photos and clips from Barack Obama’s presidency filled the screen on the main stage. After a series of speeches, including the reading of a letter from Obama to attendees of the event, the crowd counted down together and the new street sign was revealed.
“As we drive through this city and we see past presidents on Adams, on Washington, on Jefferson, now we’ll have one that was in our lifetime, who was a president for everybody: Barack Hussein Obama,” Garcetti said.
Lest anyone is confused, the former Rodeo Road (pronounced RO-dee-oh) bears no resemblance to the vaunted Rodeo (Ro-DAY-oh) Drive of Beverly Hills. The roadway is more extensive, urban and down-home, whereas the other is known for its designer boutiques, glitz and glamour.
Before the new street sign was unveiled, Wesson said also the Rancho Cienega Sports Complex would be renamed the Michelle and Barack Obama Sports Complex after a nearly $16-million expansion of the recreational area is complete. On Friday, a spokesperson with Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks told The Times it had not seen any formal proposals for the name change.
Music artists including Yo-Yo, BJ The Chicago Kid and Dj Qwesscoast took the stage throughout the day for performances, spreading messages of love, unity and black excellence in addition to sharing their own tributes to the 44th president. Food trucks, vendors and booths representing community organizations lined the edges of Obama Boulevard, a large portion of which was closed off from traffic.
Performances by Sheila E. and Doug E. Fresh were the final performances at the festival, which started at noon.
Wesson first proposed the street name change in 2017 after constituents Joel Schroeder and Lynne Slattery Schroeder contacted him with the idea in hopes a change would attract resources for their community and pay homage to a president they say brought dignity to the White House. The City Council approved the motion in August 2018.
The name change further established a “presidential row” that includes Washington, Adams and Jefferson boulevards. The renamed street joins several public spaces in California that recognize Obama, including a portion of the 134 Freeway, several schools and a road in the Monterey Bay town of Seaside.