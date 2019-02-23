The Oscars are almost here and that means street closures in Hollywood

The Oscars are almost here, and that means streets around the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood are off-limits to the public until next week.
The 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. PST on ABC.
Hollywood Boulevard will remain closed in both directions from El Cerrito Place to Wilcox Avenue until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Also, Highland Avenue from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard will also be closed.
Several streets around the theater will also be closed until Monday morning.
On Sunday, Metro Red Line trains will bypass the Hollywood/Highland station. Regular service will resume at 6 a.m. on Monday. Metro bus lines along Hollywood Boulevard will also be rerouted. For more information on detours, click here.
Here’s a map provided by The Oscars of all road closures: