California Supreme Court considers major pension dispute

California’s top court considered Wednesday whether promised retirement benefits for public employees may be trimmed to reduce a shortfall of hundreds of billions of dollars in state pension systems.
The California Supreme Court is weighing whether to uphold a state law that ended an opportunity for state workers to pay a fee to tack on an extra five years to their work history.
No one disputes that pension benefits may be reduced for new hires. But for decades, California court rulings have said that public employers were barred from reducing benefits that were promised at the time a worker was hired.
The law debated Wednesday was passed several years ago and allowed state employees beginning in 2003 to purchase up to five extra years toward their pensions.
Those years are known as “air time” because the employee doesn’t actually work. The law was particularly advantageous to workers who took a break from their government jobs to take care of family or work on political campaigns.
In 2012, trying to rein in pension costs, the Legislature passed a bill to end the opportunity to buy the extra years. Employees were given a grace period of 12 weeks to purchase the extra years, and after that, the opportunity ended.
Public employee unions sued, arguing the Legislature had taken away a vested pension right.
During Wednesday’s argument, it appeared the court might issue a limited decision by concluding the benefit did not amount to a pension.
Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye suggested the law was not covered by highly protective pension rulings because pensions, unlike the five-year purchase opportunity, are a form of deferred compensation.
The court could rule the law had not given state employees a vested right.
Gregg McLean Adam, representing state employees, said that the state had made a promise to its workers.
“Do we keep our promises?” Adam asked.
The 2003 law allowed employees, after five years of service, to purchase the extra years. Adam said some employees may have turned down other job offers based on that promise.
Justice Goodwin Liu noted that the state can change other kinds of benefits. For example, he said, there was “no question” the state could discontinue offering workers an insurance plan at discounted rates.
Adam disagreed, prompting Liu to retort that labor’s position would prevent the government from altering all sorts of benefits, including vacation.
“It seems everything is an inducement to employment,” he said.
Rei Onishi, representing Gov. Jerry Brown, said the Legislature did not intend to create a lifelong right when it passed the air time law.
“It turns on the specific intent of the Legislature,” he said.
The court will hand down a decision within 90 days.
