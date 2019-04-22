Plane crashes near prison in Norco

A small plane crashed into the prison yard of the California Rehabilitation Center in Norco on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies received reports of an air emergency in the 1900 block of 4th Street at 12:10 p.m., authorities said.
The plane, a Northrop N-9M aircraft, sustained “substantial damage,” said Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. No ground injuries were reported, he said.
Kenitzer, citing local authorities, said the pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft. The pilot’s condition was not immediately clear.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the incident.