Three people escape with minor injuries after small-engine plane crashes in Upland

Three people escaped with minor injuries when their small-engine plane crashed early Saturday in Upland, authorities said.
The plane crashed about 9:45 a.m. near Cable Airport, said San Bernardino County Battalion Chief Kenny Halseth. It landed next to the Upland Public Works Services Department building in the 1300 block of North Benson Avenue.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the plane’s three male occupants sitting on a park bench, he said.
“It’s amazing that they had only minor injuries,” he said.
There were no other injuries and no damage to the building.
“It’s a combination of the pilot’s skill and a little bit of luck,” Halseth said of how things turned out.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.