Man in custody after reports of a gun at Kaiser hospital in Harbor City

A man was in custody Thursday afternoon after the Los Angeles Police Department received reports of a person with a gun in a vehicle at the Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center in Harbor City.
Officers received reports at 11:39 a.m. of a gunman around the medical center’s emergency room building, according to the LAPD’s Harbor Division. Authorities said there were no reports of any gunfire.
By about 1:20 p.m., the suspect had been taken into custody and a lockdown that had been placed on the facility was lifted.
Some patients and medical staff at the hospital were evacuated, but most were told to shelter in place, LAPD Sgt. James Doull said.
Officials said there was no evidence of any gun or a shooting and the LAPD is investigating whether the man committed any crime.