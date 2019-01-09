Redondo Beach police shoot man during domestic disturbance investigation

A domestic disturbance call ended with police shooting a man in Redondo Beach on Tuesday night, authorities said.
Redondo Beach police received several calls about a family disturbance in a residential beachside neighborhood in the 1000 block of Esplanade, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting in the investigation.
When officers arrived about 9 p.m., they heard screaming coming from the back of a home. They were confronted by an armed man there, and police shot him, the Redondo Beach Police Department said.
Paramedics treated the man for multiple injuries before he was taken to a hospital, Redondo Beach authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said he was shot in the upper torso. The severity of his injuries was not immediately known.
No officers were injured in the shooting, and one firearm was recovered at the scene, officials said.