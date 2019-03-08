Veteran prosecutor aims to become L.A. County's first Latino, LGBT district attorney

Also a long-time prosecutor, Lacey has served as district attorney since 2012, riding into office on a wave of celebrity support that included endorsements from Sean “Diddy” Combs and NBA legend Magic Johnson. In recent years, however, Lacey has become a frequent target of activists who have repeatedly assailed her office’s seeming reluctance to prosecute police officers for misconduct or excessive force. The trend started long before Lacey was elected — the district attorney’s office has not prosecuted a Los Angeles police officer for an on-duty shooting since 2000. Lacey recently ignored the recommendation of former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck when she decided not to file charges against an officer who shot and killed a homeless man in Venice Beach.