Creators of Rose Parade float that caught fire could face fine, officials say

The creators of a Rose Parade float that caught fire and caused a delay in the parade on New Year’s Day could face a fine, Tournament of Roses officials said Wednesday.
The Chinese American Heritage Foundation’s float, which depicted the moment when two locomotives met face to face upon the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, was disabled about 9:45 a.m. by a small fire near Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said.
Descendants of the Chinese, Irish, German, African and Mexican laborers who built the railway were aboard the float, called “Harmony Through Union.” The group used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze, and the float was then towed.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, Derderian said.
Tournament of Roses officials said it can issue fines for “unexpected mechanical and design elements” on floats. It is not clear how much the fine could cost the group.
“At this time, we’re not sure the specific fine until the float is inspected,” the Tournament of Roses said in a statement.
The floats will be on display along Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.