Police shoot man in San Bernardino in incident captured on video

A man was shot by police in San Bernardino late Sunday after authorities said he charged at an officer.
San Bernardino police were called to 4th and Allen streets about 11:20 p.m., although it was not immediately clear why officers were summoned. Cellphone video of the incident shows a shirtless man yelling at officers to shoot him and repeating a racial epithet.
At some point during the exchange, an officer opened fire. At least four shots can be heard in the video over the course of a few seconds.
Police said the man, who has not been identified, was armed. Police have not specified what type of weapon he was carrying.
The man was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. His condition was not immediately known Monday morning.