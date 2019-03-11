Advertisement

Police shoot man in San Bernardino in incident captured on video

By
Mar 11, 2019 | 7:30 AM
San Bernardino police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of 4th and Allen streets late Sunday. (OnScene.TV)

A man was shot by police in San Bernardino late Sunday after authorities said he charged at an officer.

San Bernardino police were called to 4th and Allen streets about 11:20 p.m., although it was not immediately clear why officers were summoned. Cellphone video of the incident shows a shirtless man yelling at officers to shoot him and repeating a racial epithet.

At some point during the exchange, an officer opened fire. At least four shots can be heard in the video over the course of a few seconds.

Police said the man, who has not been identified, was armed. Police have not specified what type of weapon he was carrying.

The man was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. His condition was not immediately known Monday morning.

