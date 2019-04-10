Three teenagers in custody on suspicion of burning swastikas into yard and streets in San Gabriel Valley

Three teenage boys were in custody Monday after authorities determined they were to blame for the recent barrage of crudely drawn swastikas burned into a lawn and onto a few streets in the San Gabriel Valley.
On Friday, a homeowner in San Dimas discovered two swastikas burned into his lawn. Deputies discovered similar swastikas burned into the asphalt nearby on Valley Center Street in unincorporated Covina.
On Sunday, a similar swastika was found burned into the 1200 block of Stratford Lane in San Dimas. Investigators also learned about three small brush fires started north of 801 West Covina Boulevard in San Dimas.
Investigators determined that the boys — a 14-year-old from Long Beach, a 13-year-old from Covina and a 13-year-old from Hemet — used cigarette lighters and flammable aerosol cans to create the swastikas, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The boys, who were taken to a county juvenile hall, face potential charges of arson, hate crimes and vandalism, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office for filing consideration.
County Supervisor Kathryn Barger proposed Friday that the board approve a $10,000 reward for information about the swastikas. The reward was ultimately not needed because enough people came forward with information, a spokesperson with her office said.
Authorities say they haven’t determined what the boys’ motive was, “but the investigation indicates the acts of hate, arson and vandalism were not directed at any particular person(s),” according to the Sheriff’s Department.