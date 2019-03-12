Man shot after opening fire on gang detectives in Santa Ana, police say

A man was shot by police late Monday after authorities said he opened fire on two gang detectives as they drove down an alley in Santa Ana.
The detectives were driving down an alley lined with garages in the 1800 block of South Evergreen Street in a marked police car when a man exited one of the garages and shot at the car as it passed him, Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.
Bertagna said the man shot multiple rounds at the car and then ran. The detectives chased him and eventually confronted the man, which led to an officer-involved shooting, Bertagna said.
The man, who has not been identified, was struck in the upper torso and taken to a trauma center for treatment. His current condition was not immediately available Tuesday morning. Authorities said they recovered a gun at the scene.