As Southern California storms move in, residents brace for floods and mudflows

With a major storm system expected to move into the area overnight Friday, residents of Southern California were bracing for potential floods and mudflows in areas made vulnerable by last year’s furious wildfires.
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph were expected in Los Angeles County, which was set to be drenched by up to 3 inches of rain overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Flash flood warnings had also been issued for parts of Orange County and the Inland Empire affected by the Holy fire last year.
This is “the one where you want to stay home,” said Lisa Phillips of the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “The impacts we’re looking at are downed trees, travel delays and possible shallow debris flows.”
The storm was forecast to dump up to 7 inches of rain in mountain areas, and the weather service warned of possible snowfalls in mountain passes.
Mandatory evacuation orders had been issued Friday for parts of Ventura County that were ravaged by the Woolsey fire, and residents of sections of Malibu also were advised to leave. Riverside County officials told people living in the burn areas affected by the Holy and Cranston fires to evacuate late Friday, while it was still safe to do so.
“Homes in or near burn areas are at risk of debris flows. Intense rain may cause debris flows, which are deadly, fast-moving landslides. There is also a risk of flooding, mud flow, rock fall and other landslides during and immediately after rain. Residents are reminded to maintain vigilance and always take personal responsibility for their safety,” the warning read. “Now is the time to GET READY for potential evacuations.”
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office also issued evacuation orders for swaths of homes in the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fire burn areas, the agency said on Twitter.
Farther north, the National Park Service warned visitors to Yosemite of possible road closures and strongly advised drivers to bring tire chains in the event of snowfall or other winter weather conditions.
Locally, officials in Burbank issued voluntary evacuation orders for residents of Country Club Drive above Via Montana, beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday and continuing through at least 4 p.m. Flash flood warnings had been issued for much of Los Angeles County, and meteorologists warned that coastal flooding could start about 7:30 a.m.
The storm system due on Friday night was the second of three expected to hit the area this weekend.
On Thursday, hail, rain and thunder pelted the area, causing some debris flows along the Pacific Coast Highway. A New York-bound flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport after it was struck by lightning Thursday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
A separate lightning strike caused a power outage at the Chevron refinery Thursday.
