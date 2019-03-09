Orange County authorities identify man whose body was found inside the trunk of a car

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department identified a 31-year-old man whose body was found this week inside the trunk of a car parked in a residential neighborhood in the city of Stanton.
The man was identified as Jeffrey Cheng, of Irvine, the Sheriff’s Department announced on its Twitter account Saturday afternoon. Though it appears the man may have been killed, the cause of death has not been released.
Deputies discovered Cheng’s body around 10 a.m. Friday in the trunk of a gray, four-door Lexus parked along the 12000 block of Leafwood Street, authorities said. When deputies arrived, they saw the driver’s side window was shattered. Blood stained the exterior.
A man who lives in the neighborhood told television reporters that he had reviewed home surveillance camera footage showing the Lexus pull to a stop about 10:48 p.m. Thursday. A light-colored van followed. One person got out of the car; another from the van, he said. They appeared to open the car’s trunk, looked inside and closed the trunk. Then they got into the van and drove away.
The Lexus was registered to Cheng, authorities said. The investigation into his death is continuing.