Sacramento students march for police use-of-force bill after Stephon Clark findings

Clark, 22, was shot by two Sacramento police officers who were responding to a vandalism call. A subsequent investigation found Clark had broken windows on three vehicles and a sliding glass door. The officers were directed to Clark by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department helicopter and chased him into a dark backyard — later determined to be at his grandmother’s house — where they mistook his cellphone for a gun and fired 20 shots, striking him at least seven times. Clark died at the scene.