Borderline victim memorialized in Thousand Oaks: ‘It takes a village to say goodbye’

For hours on Saturday, Marc and Susan Orfanos wrapped every well wisher into a tight hug, asking about their families and laughing often. Over and over, Marc Orfanos told people he wanted to keep things upbeat. Before loved ones walked away, he fretted over whether they’d had a chance to eat and drink, although he could hardly find the time to do so himself, with an unending crush of people stepping forward to greet each parent.