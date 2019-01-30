L.A. deputy injured after falling down stairs during fight with a suspect

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy suffered a head injury Tuesday when he fell down a flight of stairs during a fight with a man who was believed to be intoxicated, authorities said.
Shortly before 6 p.m., the deputy was called to the second floor of a music school in the 5600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in Temple City, where a man was possibly drunk and being disruptive, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
When the deputy tried to detain the man, they got into an altercation and both fell down the stairs, the department said.
The deputy was taken to a hospital but details on the severity of his injury were not available. The other man was also hospitalized for minor injuries.