Computer breakdown causes major Los Angeles Times newspaper delivery interruptions

A major computer breakdown prevented distribution of the Saturday edition of the Los Angeles Times to many subscribers.
Readers can access a digital edition of the Saturday paper here.
Director of Distribution Joe Robidoux said he expects the majority of Times subscribers will receive their paper today, however delivery will be late. For print subscribers that did not receive Saturday’s paper, they will receive their paper with their regularly scheduled delivery of the Sunday edition.
“We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and support as we respond to this ongoing matter,” The Times said in a statement.