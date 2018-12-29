A note to our readers: Major computer breakdown disrupts printing and delivery

Because of a major computer breakdown that affected our printing and deliveries, many of you did not receive your copy of Saturday’s Los Angeles Times.
We are also aware that many of you have been unable to report your missed delivery.
We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience as we actively work to resolve these issues and restore timely service to our customers.
The majority of Times subscribers should receive their paper sometime Saturday. For those who do not receive Saturday’s paper, you will receive it with the regularly scheduled delivery of the Sunday edition.
You can read our news story about what happened here, and access our digital edition of the newspaper here.
Norman Pearlstine is executive editor of the Los Angeles Times and Chris Argentieri is chief operating officer of the Los Angeles Times.