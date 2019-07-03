Tony Cardenas accuser drops sexual assault lawsuit, says she regrets hiring her attorney

The sexual assault case filed against U.S. Rep. Tony Cardenas collapsed on Wednesday, with the congressman’s accuser dropping her case and saying she regretted hiring her attorney in the case.
Angela Villela Chavez, 28, agreed in court to have her lawsuit dismissed, two months after her attorney, Lisa Bloom, said she could no longer provide representation in the case. Cardenas, via speakerphone, agreed to the dismissal of the case.
Once the hearing ended, Chavez told The Times she never would have come forward with her allegations without her lawyer’s “confidence and backing.”
“If I didn’t have her backing, I never would have filed my lawsuit,” said Chavez, who now lives in Lancaster. “I regret my decision in choosing her as my attorney.”
Asked about Chavez’s statement, Bloom said in an email: “Unfortunately I was required to withdraw for ethical reasons, which the judge recognized in granting our motion to withdraw today. Ms. Chavez has been through a very tough experience and I wish her all the best.”
Superior Court Judge Steven Kleifield dismissed the case with prejudice, which prohibits Chavez from refiling the case.
Lawyers for Cardenas called Wednesday’s development a resolution of the case, not a settlement. They said that as part of the agreement, Cardenas will not sue Chavez for malicious prosecution and will not pay any money to his accuser.
“No money is changing hands whatsoever,” said Joel Klevens, an attorney for Cardenas. “The plaintiff has agreed to dismiss her case and Mr. Cardenas has agreed not to sue.”
Chavez had alleged in her lawsuit that Cardenas had molested her in 2007, when she was 16, after she collapsed on a golf course in Cheviot Hills. She said the incident occurred while Cardenas, then a councilman, was driving her to a hospital.
Chavez said in her lawsuit that she was inspired in part by the #MeToo movement that has surfaced incidents of sexual harassment and abuse by celebrities and politicians.
Cardenas vigorously denied the allegations. His lawyer, Patricia Glaser, described his accuser as the daughter of a disgruntled ex-employee and said she expected her client to be fully exonerated.
Glaser said Wednesday that she is proud of Cardenas for standing up to “false allegations,” saying he “toughed it out.”
“America has become a place where, it's not what you can prove, it's what you can allege, and it's not right,” Glaser said in an interview. “We can't be a nation that has a justice system where all you have to do is allege something and it becomes the truth.”
Chavez filed her case in April 2018. Although she was initially identified as a Jane Doe, she later revealed her identity, saying she had been inspired by Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.
After the lawsuit was filed, no one else stepped forward with similar allegations against Cardenas, who represents part of the San Fernando Valley. Cardenas was reelected handily last year.
The first major sign of trouble for Chavez’s case came in May, when at least one of the lawyers representing her left Bloom’s firm. Later, Bloom and her colleagues divulged that they wanted the judge to release them from the case.
Bloom declined to reveal the reasons for the request, saying only that such a move was required under the State Bar’s Rules of Professional Conduct. Weeks later, Chavez told a judge she opposed her Bloom’s effort to drop her as a client.
Bloom repeatedly declined comment on the case in recent weeks. Still, the State Bar’s conduct rules offer a handful of scenarios in which lawyers must end their representation of a client.
For example, attorneys must stop representing a client if they conclude that the client is bringing an action that is "without probable cause” and is being pursued “for the purpose of harassing or maliciously injuring any person."
Lawyers also must withdraw if they know, or reasonably should know, that their representation would violate State Bar rules. In addition, lawyers must end their relationship with a client if they are not physically or mentally well enough to continue providing effective representation.