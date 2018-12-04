Torrance high school teacher arrested in sexual assault investigation

A Torrance high school teacher was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a former student who was a minor at the time, officials said.
The Torrance Police Department received a tip late last week about a 2012 incident involving a teacher and a former student, according to Sgt. Ronald Harris, a spokesman for the police department.
On Monday, officers arrested Kevin McElwee, 49, at South Torrance High School.
McElwee, of San Pedro, is being held on suspicion of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense and soliciting a person for a lewd act, Harris said. Harris declined to give additional details about the allegations.
McElwee is being held in lieu of $450,000 bail, according to inmate records.
The Torrance Unified School District said McElwee is an English teacher who began working for the district in 1996. He was arrested “based on an allegation made by a former student,” according to a statement from the district.
“When the District was made aware of the allegation and arrest by the Torrance Police Department, Mr. McElwee was immediately put on administrative leave,” a representative for the district said. “The District has a strict non-fraternization policy. Prior to the accusations made against him there was not any indication of misconduct.”
Police said it’s possible there are more victims and that the investigation is ongoing. Potential victims and anyone with information about the allegations can call the Torrance Police Department at (310) 328-3456.