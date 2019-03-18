Trash truck catches fire, rolls onto front lawn of Monterey Park home

A trash truck caught fire and barreled down a steep hill in Monterey Park on Monday morning before coming to a stop on the front lawn of a home, authorities said.
No injuries were reported, and the house did not suffer any damage, said Mark Khail, division chief with the Monterey Park Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to reports of a trash truck on fire at 10:30 a.m. near South Abajo Drive and West Verde Vista Drive. The truck was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
“The fire was so intense, the brakes let go on the truck and it rolled down the hill,” Khail said.
The fire appears to have started when the hydraulic oil in the truck caught fire, he said.