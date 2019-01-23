Man arrested after police car windows smashed and security guard wounded at Union Station

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a destructive tear through Union Station in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday that damaged two police cars and wrecked a Metropolitan Transportation Authority vehicle, police said.
Authorities allege the man smashed windows on two Los Angeles Police Department patrol cars that were parked in a lot at Union Station about 4:30 a.m. and removed property from inside. The man burglarized another car nearby where he found a bladed weapon, said LAPD Officer Sal Ramirez.
Shortly after the incidents in the parking lot, the man was confronted by Metropolitan Transportation Authority security guards who used pepper spray in an effort to detain him. The man escaped capture, jumped into an MTA security vehicle and fled Union Station before crashing nearby on Vignes Street, Ramirez said.
The man returned to Union Station and used the weapon to strike a security guard in the head, cutting him, Ramirez said. The security guard was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for a non-life threatening wound.
The man, whose name has not been released, fled to the train tracks and was taken into custody by officers.