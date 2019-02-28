Upland mom charged in infant’s death after police find 2nd child thrown from balcony

A woman who police say threw her 1 1/2-year-old son off the balcony of a two-story apartment building in Upland has been charged with homicide in the death of her other child, authorities said Thursday.
Tierra Ortega, 24, was also charged with one count of attempted homicide and two counts of felony child abuse with the potential to cause death, said Capt. Marcelo Blanco, a spokesman for the Upland Police Department.
The charges come after Ortega’s daughter, who police estimate was 6 or 7 months old and was found in the apartment, died from undisclosed injuries.
When officers arrived, they found a toddler-age boy, later identified as Jerricho Ortega, lying on the concrete. While they were investigating the scene, the child’s mother jumped off the landing headfirst, police said.
Officers later found a baby girl, identified as Ezlynn Xariah Ortega, unresponsive in the woman’s apartment, authorities said. Both children and their mother were taken to a local hospital. The children were later airlifted to the Loma Linda Medical Center and were reported to be “somewhat responsive,” according to police.
However, Ezlynn died that afternoon. Her cause of her death remains under investigation, Blanco said.
Jerricho survived the fall from the balcony and was in stable condition Thursday.
“He has a broken foot and lacerations to his face and head area, but it appears he’s going to make a full recovery,” Blanco said.
Police said the children’s father was shocked to hear the news.
“The dad was just as shocked as we were. He didn’t expect what occurred,” Blanco said.
Since Tuesday, the man — who has not been identified — has skipped work to be with Jerricho in the hospital, and he’s worried about being able to pay for Ezlynn’s funeral expenses, Blanco said. After speaking with detectives, the Upland Police Department decided to host a fundraiser to help pay for the children’s medical and burial expenses.
“We’re hoping to get the community involved and put together something to help them out,” said Blanco, adding that any extra money would go toward a college fund for Jerricho.
The department is taking donations through PayPal.