Mother throws infant from apartment building in Upland, police say

Police are investigating reports that a 1-year-old infant was thrown from a two-story apartment building in Upland on Tuesday.
Residents of the apartment building on the 600 block of Wedgewood Avenue heard crying, saw a woman throw her baby off a second-story landing and called police about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Capt. Marcelo Blanco, a spokesman for the Upland Police Department.
When officers arrived, they saw the baby boy on the concrete outside the building. As they were investigating the scene, the infant’s mother jumped off the same landing, Blanco said.
Officers went inside the woman’s apartment and found a female infant who was unresponsive and not breathing.
Upon arrival at the hospital, both infants were breathing and “somewhat responsive,” Blanco said.
The baby boy was in stable condition; the status of the baby girl is unknown. The mother had injuries on her face, Blanco said.