A Holocaust survivor was killed in a hit-and-run. LAPD is offering $50,000 to find the driver

Los Angeles police are hoping a video and a sizable reward will help identify the driver who fatally struck a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor in a marked crosswalk in Valley Village.
The Los Angeles Police Department released video Thursday of the hit-and-run at Magnolia Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue that killed Gennady Bolotsky. The department also announced a reward of up to $50,000 in the fatal collision.
The video shows Bolotsky enter the crosswalk at 5:35 a.m. Monday as a white car drives past him on the other side of the road, narrowly missing him. Bolotsky is then illuminated in the headlights of a large white pickup truck before it knocks him to the ground. The truck pauses briefly before continuing on, seeming to bump over something in the roadway.
Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and took Bolotsky to a local hospital, where he died, police said.
Bolotsky’s granddaughter told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that he was a Holocaust survivor who had celebrated his birthday earlier this month. His family members also told KABC-TV Channel 7 that Bolotsky was walking his dog, Leelah, when he was struck.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division detectives at (818) 644-8029. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.