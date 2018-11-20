Five people injured when electrical vault explodes in Long Beach

Five people were injured when an underground electrical vault exploded in Long Beach early Tuesday.
Private contractors were working on a Southern California Edison electrical vault at Golden Shore and West Seaside Way when it exploded shortly after 4 a.m., according to Long Beach fire officials. It was not immediately known what caused the vault to explode.
Five people were taken to hospitals, authorities said. The extent of their injuries was unclear.
Edison reported a power outage affecting 84 customers in the same area as the explosion about 5 a.m. Edison could not immediately be reached for comment.