Water main is repaired, but South Los Angeles residents remain under boil advisory

After repairs to a 96-year-old water main that burst in a South Los Angeles neighborhood last week, residents have been advised to boil their drinking water.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power restored water service to residents affected by the 55th Street main break after receiving satisfactory results from a first round of water-quality testing, the department said in a statement.
Residents are instructed to boil their water until satisfactory results from a second round of testing are confirmed. The results are expected Monday evening, which will allow the agency to restore drinking water service.
The boil water advisory also applies to “water that is used for brushing teeth, making ice cubes, washing produce, and preparing food,” according to the LADWP.
The main line burst Friday, sending water bubbling up above the pavement, flooding streets and creating a void that submerged cars. It took the utility more than four hours to fully shut off the 24-inch cast iron pipe.
Flooding affected homes primarily on 55th Street between Avalon Boulevard and Main Street, officials said. There were 75 customers who were without water in the area, according to the LADWP.
Although it is not clear what caused the main to burst, corrosion and the age of the pipe could have played a role, officials said.