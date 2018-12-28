Trio of burglars poses as police officers to steal West Covina family's television

A trio of home-invasion burglars posed as police officers as they forced their way into a West Covina home and made off with a television early Thursday, authorities said.
The suspects, described as young men wearing hooded sweatshirts, yelled, “Police!” and “Search warrant!” as they entered a house in the 2200 block of Pacific Park Way about 4 a.m. The family inside realized the men weren’t law enforcement officers and called 911, police said.
The family hid upstairs as the burglars ransacked the first floor of the house, officials said.
Officers arrived less than three minutes after the emergency call, but the men had already fled with the family’s television. They were seen leaving in a dark, four-door sedan.
Police on Thursday released video footage from security cameras of the suspects in an effort to identify them. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Covina Police Department at (626) 939-8688.