Video captures a burglary that went bust and a getaway gone bad

Three people were captured on surveillance video breaking into an Upland restaurant last week.

A failed heist was followed by a flawed getaway for burglars who recently broke into an Upland chain restaurant, authorities say. The group was interrupted mid-theft. Then, as they were being pursued by officers, they drove into a dead end and got their stolen car stuck, according to police.

In a tongue-in-cheek video and statement posted on X by Upland police, three people are seen breaking into the Corky’s Homestyle Kitchen and Bakery near 7th Street and Mountain Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police added “It’s Tricky” by Run-DMC as a soundtrack to security and body-camera video of the burglars smashing in a restaurant’s glass patio door with a sledgehammer, then using drills and a crowbar to wedge out a safe inside. The safe, which the people in the video seem to struggle to move, appears to be abandoned as sirens are heard outside.

On Thursday morning around 3:30am, we received a burglary alarm at a restaurant near 7th Street and Mountain Ave. Officers got there in no time and saw the suspects running to a Dodge Challenger.



To no one’s surprise, the vehicle immediately fled. A PIT maneuver was performed… pic.twitter.com/9YTtAs6fUU — Upland Police Department (@UplandPD) March 15, 2025

Police approached the stolen black Dodge Challenger parked outside the restaurant about six minutes after the initial break-in, according to the video’s time stamps. After a failed PIT maneuver to immobilize the car in the parking lot, the burglars fled, purposely hitting a police vehicle to get away, police said.

The getaway driver, who police said was an adult male from Southgate on probation for burglary, drove down nearby South Linda Way — a dead end — before getting stuck between two parked cars.

Several suspects fled on foot, police said. Two were arrested, a 16-year-old from Los Angeles and the driver. Two others escaped. Police did not identify any of them.

The stolen Challenger had another plate inside connected to a different vehicle associated with other burglaries, police said.

Management at Corky’s declined to comment Sunday when asked about the burglary.