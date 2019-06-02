Woman dies while taking photos at waterfall near Lake Tahoe

A woman died Friday while trying to take a photograph of a waterfall near Lake Tahoe, authorities said.
The woman lost her footing and plunged over the edge of Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay State Park, the North Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a statement.
“This is a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas,” the statement read. “Don’t underestimate the power of waterfalls, rivers, and cold water temperatures.”
The Tahoe Truckee Regional Rescue Team, a multi-agency law enforcement organization, responded to the scene and recovered the woman’s body.
The woman’s name has not been released.
Erin Holland, a fire district spokeswoman, told the San Francisco Chronicle that the woman was in her early 20s and slipped around 3 p.m. Friday. In the area where she was standing, Holland said, there is about a 150-foot drop to fast-moving water and rocks.
The woman’s body was recovered at about 4:30 p.m., the Chronicle reported.
The death is just the latest in a spate of photo-related deaths and injuries at scenic locations.
In March, a woman was mauled by a jaguar after climbing over a barrier at the Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona to try to get a selfie with the big cat, authorities said. She survived — and apologized.
At least one of three people to fall to their deaths at the Grand Canyon this spring was taking a photograph, the Associated Press reported.
In October, a married couple who were attempting to take a photograph in Yosemite National Park fell to their deaths. Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and his wife, Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, died after plunging from Taft Point, a popular hiking destination.
The couple ran a travel blog called Holidays and Happily Ever Afters, which chronicled their adventures in scenic spots around the world, and ran an Instagram account with the same name that had more than 12,000 followers.