Woman struck and killed on 5 Freeway in Arleta, shutting down all northbound lanes

A woman was struck and killed on the 5 Freeway in Arleta early Saturday, shutting down all northbound lanes, authorities said.
Officers were called to the freeway near Osborne Street shortly after 4:20 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said. The pedestrian died at the scene. Her identity wasn’t released.
Authorities shut down all northbound lanes of the freeway near Osborne Street to investigate. The road was expected to reopen about noon.
It wasn’t clear whether the driver who hit the pedestrian remained at the scene.
A person was also hospitalized as a result of the crash, the CHP said. Details about that person’s condition — and whether the person was a pedestrian or in a vehicle — weren’t immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.