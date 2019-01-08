Longtime plan to create $215-million L.A. County womens' jail now faces serious opposition

A controversial women’s jail project that has been in development for years is now facing serious opposition from key stakeholders who are demanding more therapeutic alternatives for women in Los Angeles County’s criminal justice system.
The $215-million proposal to renovate an out-of-use detention facility in the high-desert city of Lancaster, which once housed immigrants who were in the U.S. illegally, has gone through several rounds of approvals since it was launched in 2013 to address jail overcrowding.
But the project is coming under new scrutiny by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, a body in which four of the five members are women. A reconsideration of the plan also comes at a time when many policymakers across the nation are moving to depopulate jails and stop building new ones.
Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who represents western parts of the county, said she opposes the 1,600-bed Mira Loma Women’s Detention Center project because of the “insurmountable obstacles” to creating a facility tailored to the needs of women.
“There is nowhere for the women to visit with their families or kids, there’s no special consideration for pregnant women, and it’s so far away that families can’t get there,” Kuehl said of the proposed site, which is approximately 70 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.
Kuehl said about half of the women in the county jail system haven’t been convicted of a crime and are being held because they can’t afford bail, with many of them accused of nonviolent offenses such as shoplifting.
“If people are going to be stuck in jail just because they don’t have money, we have to do what we can not to further dehumanize them,” she said.
Kuehl asked that a vote to approve a design-and-construction contract, which would have taken place Tuesday, be delayed at least two weeks in order to give the supervisors time to discuss possible alternatives. The county has already spent about $8 million on the project.
In 2015, Kuehl and Supervisor Hilda Solis moved to establish a Gender Responsive Advisory Board that would create proposals to ensure that the Mira Loma facility would offer high-quality rehabilitation for women. Though the committee run by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has held meetings, Kuehl said no recommendations have been offered.
Solis said in a statement that she wants to delay action on the proposed women’s jail over concerns about its distance from the city and the importance of inmates maintaining family ties in order to rehabilitate. Representatives for Supervisors Janice Hahn, Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas also signaled they would consider postponing a vote to explore other options.
Recently elected Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva spoke out against new jail construction on the campaign trail, and said in brief statement Tuesday that he opposes the Mira Loma project as it has been proposed.
Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said Villanueva “doesn’t want to put the entire female population [at Mira Loma] and understands the need to keep families intact.”
About 2,000 women in the L.A. County jail system are currently held at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, which was built in 1995 for male inmates and is considered outdated.
The Mira Loma facility first opened in 1945 as a vocational school for juvenile offenders. It was later used for female inmates before the county rented it out to the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service in 1997 for use as an immigrant detention center. The facility, which has capacity for 880 beds, has been vacant since 2012.
The plan before the board would involve housing women in barracks that contain 64 beds each. The proposal calls for a campus-style facility where residents could participate in education, vocational training, substance abuse therapy, mental health counseling and work programs.
But critics, including some who have advocated against new jail construction for years, say they haven’t seen concrete plans for how the social service programs would work. They say the long trek to Mira Loma would be impractical for most families, and that the proposed use of video conferencing is no substitute for in-person visits.
“Video visitation takes the humanity out of it. We’ve all done Skype interviews and know that sometimes there are issues with connectivity,” said Esther Lim, the jails project director at the ACLU of Southern California. “I think it’s cruel.”
Lim said she would support canceling the new jail and using the money instead to fund diversion programs that rehabilitate women in their communities.
Marisa Arrona, a director with Californians for Safety and Justice, a jail reform advocacy organization, said research on incarceration shows that community-based supervision and reentry programs reduce recidivism more effectively than jail time does. She also called for scrapping the jail plan in favor of alternatives to incarceration.
Some community members have raised concerns that the Mira Loma facility would expose women to valley fever, a fungal infection that causes flu-like symptoms and has been known to affect the Antelope Valley.
Lex Steppling, the director of campaigns and policy at Dignity And Power Now, a group that advocates for inmates and their families, said valley fever is a serious problem. His organization wants jail funds to be rerouted to the county Office of Diversion and Reentry and to community organizations that already provide services to people transitioning to life outside jail.
“One thing L.A. County has going for it is there is already infrastructure that just needs to be scaled up,” Steppling said.
Also on Tuesday, a vote to fund another massive jail project was postponed. The planned Consolidated Correctional Treatment Facility would replace the Men’s Central Jail at a cost of $2 billion.