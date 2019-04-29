Police search Victorville landfill for missing 6-year-old

The search for a missing 6-year-old boy has led homicide detectives to a landfill in Victorville.
Duke Flores had been missing for two weeks, his mother, Jackee Contreras, told deputies with the Apple Valley Police Department on Thursday after a family member requested a welfare check.
Contreras, 29, was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of child neglect after her delay in reporting that her son was missing. She and the boy’s aunt, Jennifer Contreras, 29, have since been arrested on murder charges after detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division and homicide detail responded to the scene in the 22000 block of Cherokee Avenue for further investigation.
Investigators have continued searching for the boy with the assistance of K-9 units.
According to a statement Monday from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, detectives think that Duke was placed in a trash bin.
“Detectives are now working with personnel at the landfill in hopes of recovering his body,” the statement said.
The investigation is ongoing, and both women are being held without bail.
Authorities ask that anyone with information contact Det. Narcie Sousa or Sgt. AJ Gibilterra at (909) 387-3589.