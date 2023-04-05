Advertisement
California

Police searching for missing 7-year-old boy in Mid-Wilshire

7-year-old Derek Clay
Derek Clay, 7, was last seen in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard on Tuesday, police said.
(Los Angeles Police Department)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
Police are asking the public to help them locate a missing 7-year-old boy, who disappeared in Los Angeles’ Mid-Wilshire neighborhood on Tuesday.

Derek Clay was last seen in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard on Tuesday, police said.

The boy is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. He is Black with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last spotted wearing a gray sweater, dark pants and blue shoes.

Anyone with additional info on the boy’s whereabouts should contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire station at (213) 473-0476.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

