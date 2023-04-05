Police searching for missing 7-year-old boy in Mid-Wilshire

Derek Clay, 7, was last seen in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard on Tuesday, police said.

Police are asking the public to help them locate a missing 7-year-old boy, who disappeared in Los Angeles’ Mid-Wilshire neighborhood on Tuesday.

Derek Clay was last seen in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard on Tuesday, police said.

The boy is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. He is Black with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last spotted wearing a gray sweater, dark pants and blue shoes.

Anyone with additional info on the boy’s whereabouts should contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire station at (213) 473-0476.