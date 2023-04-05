Police searching for missing 7-year-old boy in Mid-Wilshire
Police are asking the public to help them locate a missing 7-year-old boy, who disappeared in Los Angeles’ Mid-Wilshire neighborhood on Tuesday.
Derek Clay was last seen in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard on Tuesday, police said.
The boy is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. He is Black with short black hair and brown eyes.
He was last spotted wearing a gray sweater, dark pants and blue shoes.
Anyone with additional info on the boy’s whereabouts should contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire station at (213) 473-0476.
