Montebello police officer dies after being shot with his own gun at police headquarters

A Montebello police officer who had been on the force less than a year died of a gunshot wound Sunday after discharging his weapon inside police headquarters, authorities said.
Officer Kenneth Utsinger, 41, was pronounced dead at the police station at 1600 W. Beverly Blvd. at 5:24 a.m. Sunday, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
While the call for assistance came in as a suicide, an autopsy is still pending for Utsinger, who lived in Downey, according to the coroner’s office.
A source familiar with the investigation but not authorized to discuss it said Utsinger’s body was found inside the police station’s locker room.
Utsinger attended the police academy last year and joined the ranks of the Montebello Police Department in January. He served as a correctional officer in Oklahoma for 11 years before relocating to California in 2017.
Utsinger’s death comes amid a growing awareness of officer suicides. Several studies in recent years have found that police suicides exceed all combined causes of on-duty deaths.
In 2018, at least 159 officers died by suicide, 9% more than the total number of line-of-duty deaths from 15 other causes.