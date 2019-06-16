Three men killed in separate shootings Saturday in Willowbrook and Compton

Three men were killed in separate shootings Saturday in Willowbrook and Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The first incident occurred early Saturday morning in the 13000 block of South San Pedro Street in the unincorporated area of Willowbrook.
Shortly after 1 a.m., deputies were called to the area regarding a gunshot victim. Before deputies arrived, people had taken the three men who were shot to local hospitals, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Two of the men were taken to Memorial Hospital of Gardena, where one died from his injuries. The third victim was taken to St. Francis Medical Center.
The two surviving men are listed in fair condition, authorities said.
About two miles away, deputies responded around 6 a.m. to a call of another shooting, in the 1600 block of East 122nd Street in Willowbrook.
Deputies arrived to find a man who had been shot in the upper body. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The third shooting occurred in the 600 block of South Butler Avenue in Compton.
Shortly after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim at the location. When they arrived, they found a man in the street suffering from at least one gunshot wound, authorities said.
The man, identified Sunday by the coroner’s office as 22-year-old Juan Pablo Barajas, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:15 p.m., according to coroner’s records.
The first two men who were killed have not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.
Anyone with information can contact sheriff’s detectives at (323) 890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.