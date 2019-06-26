Navy SEAL murder trial: Witness could face perjury charge, officials say

Gallagher’s superior, Master Chief Petty Officer Brian Alazzawi, testified Wednesday that a SEAL team member told him in October 2017 that the platoon chief had stabbed a prisoner during their deployment to Iraq in May of that year. Alazzawi said the alleged war crime wasn’t reported up the chain of command until January 2018 — when he got word that several SEALs had planned to go as high as the Navy commodore over the matter because nothing was being done.