Woman accused of posting Nazi propaganda at schools in Newport Beach and Fullerton

Vandalism and graffiti charges were filed Monday against a 22-year-old Fullerton woman accused of posting what prosecutors characterized as Nazi propaganda posters at Newport Harbor High School and Fullerton College.
Grace Elisabeth Ziesmer is charged with one count of vandalism and two counts of posting graffiti — all misdemeanors.
Prosecutors said they declined to charge her with a hate crime because there was not enough evidence to prove at trial that the vandalism specifically targeted individuals or institutions because of their association with the Jewish religion.
Ziesmer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ziesmer, who is scheduled to be arraigned June 6 at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, faces up to 18 months at the Orange County Jail if convicted.
The defendant is accused of posting “Nazi propaganda posters” featuring “swastikas, SS mottos and other neo-Nazi statements” on city light poles near Fullerton College on March 4 and at the high school on Saturday, prosecutors said.
“Hate does not belong here,'' Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said. “It does not belong anywhere.
“The Orange County district attorney's office is prosecuting hate crimes and hate incidents to the fullest extent of the law. I am not going to tolerate hate in Orange County.''