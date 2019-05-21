Grand jury indicts man on murder charges in Nipsey Hussle death

A grand jury has indicted the man suspected of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle during an attack in South Los Angeles on March 31.
Eric Holder, 29, was indicted on one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said.
Authorities said Holder killed Hussle and wounded two other people at the rapper’s Slauson Avenue clothing store.
L.A. Police Chief Michel Moore told reporters in March that Holder got into a verbal altercation with Hussle: “Mr. Holder walked up on multiple occasions and engaged in conversations.”
Moore said investigators believed the shooting was the result of a “personal matter between the two of them,” but would not elaborate.