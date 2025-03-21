Rapper Yella Beezy arrested, indicted in alleged murder-for-hire that killed musician Mo3

Rapper Yella Beezy was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the 2020 shooting death of rapper Mo3.

Dallas hip-hop star Yella Beezy is facing the music for his alleged involvement in the 2020 death of fellow rapper Mo3.

A Dallas County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Yella Beezy (born Markies Deandre Conway) for allegedly orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot that led to the slaying of Mo3 (born Melvin Noble). “Broken Love” rapper Noble was fatally shot in daylight on Nov. 11, 2020. He was 28.

The indictment, reviewed Friday by The Times, alleges that Conway, 33, “intentionally and knowingly” caused Noble’s death by employing the alleged shooter to “murder [Noble] for remuneration and the promise of remuneration.”

Conway was arrested and booked into Dallas County jail Thursday and charged with capital murder, according to legal documents. His bail is set at $2 million, according to a Dallas County database.

A representative for Conway did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Dallas police on Nov. 11, 2020, responded to a call on Interstate 35, where several witnesses said Noble had been shot by a man with a rifle, according to an arrest warrant. The suspect, whom police identified as Kewon White, fled the scene in a black Chevy Camaro and was charged with murder. Noble was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A month after Noble’s death, White was indicted on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and arrested in Dallas’ Oak Cliff neighborhood in December 2020, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Texas announced at the time.

White was sentenced in November 2022 to nearly nine years in federal prison for that charge, which is reportedly connected to the shooting, according to Fox 4 News Dallas.