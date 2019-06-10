Firefighters battle flames at North Hollywood sushi bar

The commercial buildings in the 5200 block of North Lankershim Boulevard, including Tokyo Delve’s Sushi Bar, erupted with heavy flames before 5:33 a.m. and was deemed a “major emergency” by 6:15 a.m. No injuries have been reported, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. More than 100 firefighters responded, taking a defensive mode and spraying heavy streams of water at the five-building fire, according to the Fire Department.