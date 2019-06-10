Firefighters battle flames at North Hollywood sushi bar

Firefighters are trying to put out a blaze that broke out in a row of businesses in North Hollywood early Monday morning, authorities said.
The commercial buildings in the 5200 block of North Lankershim Boulevard, including Tokyo Delve’s Sushi Bar, erupted with heavy flames before 5:33 a.m. and was deemed a “major emergency” by 6:15 a.m. No injuries have been reported, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. More than 100 firefighters responded, taking a defensive mode and spraying heavy streams of water at the five-building fire, according to the Fire Department.
There is “effectively a structure fire in each of these buildings because it extended into the attic,” said Margaret Stewart, spokeswoman for the Fire Department. “We have no firefighters inside the structure. It’s too unsafe.”
Other businesses in the area include Greenhouse Juice Bar, Chill Rollz and Raven Playhouse, but it’s unclear whether any of them have been affected by the fire.
“They’re making progress but we will certainly be on scene throughout the morning,” Stewart said.